Against all odds, I'm playing Fortnite... and enjoying it

Against all odds, I'm playing Fortnite... and enjoying itAll thanks to No Build mode
My friends and I have come full circle. We've gone from aggressively dunking on Fortnite to actively enjoying Fortnite. Why? Desperation. And its No Build mode. We sought a lighthearted battle royale having tried loads of others, and were suckered in by the prospect of a Fortnite that didn’t feature people erecting defensive fortresses in milliseconds.
Incredibly, the game has delivered. I'm having fun - albeit with a tinge of unease. Not only does the game act like a blaring reminder that I've lost touch with the Top 40, it's also a bizarre metaverse where nothing is sacred.
