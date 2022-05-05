Against all odds, I'm playing Fortnite... and enjoying it

My friends and I have come full circle. We've gone from aggressively dunking on Fortnite to actively enjoying Fortnite. Why? Desperation. And its No Build mode. We sought a lighthearted battle royale having tried loads of others, and were suckered in by the prospect of a Fortnite that didn’t feature people erecting defensive fortresses in milliseconds.

Incredibly, the game has delivered. I'm having fun - albeit with a tinge of unease. Not only does the game act like a blaring reminder that I've lost touch with the Top 40, it's also a bizarre metaverse where nothing is sacred.