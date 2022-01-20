Ask RPS: anything you like, to help test our first liveblog

Ask RPS: anything you like, to help test our first liveblogRPS supporters assemble! Live
Through the benevolence of Horace and his assorted tech wizards, the RPS Treehouse now has another writing tool at our disposal: liveblogs! Today, we're testing it out with the help of RPS supporters to make sure everything's running nice and smoothly. To ask us a question, post a comment over on the right there and we'll respond in real-time. Give it a try!
Join this live chat with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information