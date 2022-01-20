If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

67

Ask RPS: anything you like, to help test our first liveblog

RPS supporters assemble! Live
Katharine Castle avatar
Feature by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

Through the benevolence of Horace and his assorted tech wizards, the RPS Treehouse now has another writing tool at our disposal: liveblogs! Today, we're testing it out with the help of RPS supporters to make sure everything's running nice and smoothly. To ask us a question, post a comment over on the right there and we'll respond in real-time. Give it a try!

Join this live chat with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Tagged With

About the Author

Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporter Only Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch