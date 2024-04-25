Assassin's Creed Mirage won't get story DLC, but the devs have "ideas on how we could extend the story of Basim"

As an Assassin's Creed girlie, I enjoyed Assassin's Creed Mirage, a pared down (but still big game, which is really just proof of how bloated AAA games have gotten, but I'll stop because it's not time to take my personal bugbear for a walk) Ass Creed game that was closer to the simplicity of the older games in the stab 'em up stealth-action series. Yesterday creative director Stéphane Boudon and art director Jeal-Luc Sala took to Reddit for an AMA, and in response to a question about plans for Mirage DLC, Boudon said no - but that they have ideas for more stories for Basim.

"We’re thrilled by the reception of Mirage! Mirage has been designed as a standalone experience without any DLC plans," he replied. "However, we have ideas on how we could extend the story of Basim, surely. But as of today, no post launch content is planned for Mirage." That seems like a coy suggestion at ideas for a Mirage sequel, and I think Ubisoft would be fools not to do it. Mirage was a solid game with a restrained scope, and in review I said it was an example of how big companies can make better games. and Basim was a charismatic lead. No spoilers, but if you played Mirage or Valhalla to completion, you'll know that further Basim-centric games could go in interesting directions.

Elsewhere in the AMA, someone makes a suggestion for non-lethal takedowns being presented as an option, and Boudon says he'd love to see them more often, adding that he'll "work in the dark to serve that purpose :)". He also says that they "look a lot at what is being discussed and shared within the community, it's always a great source of inspiration for when we play our updates." So I'm hearing that if enough people post about it we might get a Black Flag visual novel dating sim.

Before that or any other potential Mirage sequels, though, Ubisoft have about a million other AC things to sort out. Codename Red, not a flavour of fizzy drink but an Ass Creed game set in feudal Japan, is coming out some time before March 2025. On top of that is Codename Hexe, a sort of ACxBlair Witch vibes game in which unsourced rumours now claim you can possess cats. They're also still working on Infinity, which is some sort of hub launcher for just AC stuff.