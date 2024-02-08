Assassin's Creed's feudal Japan sequel will arrive in the next 12 months

In a financial report released today, Ubisoft said they intend to release Star Wars Outlaws in 2024. That was already expected. More interesting is that Assassin's Creed Codename Red, the stab 'em up set in feudal Japan, is also due to launch in the "fiscal year 2025". That's also known as "before March 2025", for all you non-CEOs.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red is the "set in the long-awaited feudal Japan universe", according to the Q3 financial report, which was seemingly written by someone who doesn't know what a universe is. It's one of several Assassin's Creed games currently in development, alongside Assassin's Creed Infinity and a horror one led by Clint Hocking currently called Assassin's Creed: Hexe. A LinkedIn post seemed to suggest it would release in 2024 last year, but a financial report is substantially more legitimate.

Star Wars: Outlaws had previously been reported as releasing in 2024, with Disney themselves briefly seeming to confirm a late 2024 release date before immediatley retracting it. Again, a financial report designed for shareholders saying it'll launch in 2024 is a pretty good sign it'll launch in 2024 if possible.

The financial report also notes that last month's Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown was "unanimously praised by players and critics". I think when a financial report is highlighting what we critics think, that probably means it didn't sell that well, which is a shame. I completed The Lost Crown last night and Katharine was right, it's great. I'd like a world where major publishers poured more money and time into mid-sized games rather than betting the moisture farm on another blockbuster Star Wars game, but my ideal world would include both, so hopefully Sargon gets a sequel at some point.