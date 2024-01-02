Star Wars Outlaws releasing in late 2024, say Disney

Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft's upcoming open world Star Wars game, is set to release "late this year", according to Disney. Announced via a Disney Parks blog post of all things, Star Wars Outlaws ranks as the No.22 most "Ooooh-Worthy Thing" out of the 2024 Disney Experiences line-up - which, considering the list only stretches to 24 entries is a bit of an unfair burn on the game, if you ask me, especially when No.21 is... *checks notes* new Disney Eats and Stitch clothes collections.

There's been no official word from Ubisoft themselves about Star Wars Outlaws' release date yet, but now the cat's seemingly out of the bag on this one (or should that be mouse out of the house?) it's probably only a matter of time before they, too, narrow down its launch window. I'll update this post as and when that information comes through.

Previously, Star Wars Outlaws was simply set for a 2024 release when it was first announced at last year's Summer Game Fest. More recently, however, there had been concerns that it might have been delayed after an October financial report from 2023 stated that a mystery "large game" on Ubisoft's release slate had been pushed back to the next fiscal year - which would mean any time after March 31st 2024. Technically, "late 2024" would match that criteria, although given Outlaws only ever had a vague 2024 window in the first place makes it hard to tell if it was ever intended to arrive earlier in the year.

In any case, Star Wars Outlaws will likely be Ubisoft's big holiday game for the year, which will see you step into the Hans Solo-esque shoes of Kay Vess, a daring rogue type who gets offered the heist of a lifetime along with her alien dog friend Nix and robot bud ND-5. Based on the gameplay trailer embedded above, it looks to have all the classic Star Wars staples: speeder bike chases, spaceship combat, and lots of pew pew shooting.

Honestly, I'm no great Star Wars head, but right now I'm quietly hopeful that it will be right up there with the Star Wars greats, or that it will be at least as entertaining as Respawn's two Jedi games. Fingers crossed. It's being made by the folks at Ubisoft Massive, who were more recently responsible for the so-so Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora and, of course, The Division.

With the release window narrowing in, hopefully it won't be too long before we hear more about what the rest of Kay's adventures will entail.