No, Jabba The Hutt isn't a Star Wars Outlaws season pass or special edition exclusive

Following a mild-to-moderate outcry, Ubisoft have clarified that queasy worm gangster Jabba The Hutt isn't, in fact, a Star Wars Outlaws special edition or season pass exclusive. The apparently much-beloved star slug will appear in every edition of the game, but if you scrape together the credits for the Gold or Ultimate Editions, you'll get access to a Jabba's Gambit mission as part of the game's season pass.

It's a timely clarification, because I've just checked on Xitter and yes, #Jabbagate has been trending... in reference to unflattering photos of Donald Trump in 2016. And also, Steven Gerrard in 2020. And... Wrestlemania in 2017? Jabba is quite the meme these days, it seems.

Developed by The Division outfit Massive, Star Wars Outlaws is Ubisoft's latest licensed open world bally-hoo, featuring several planets' worth of Star Wars NPCs you can shoot, talk to, sneak past or drive away from on your Land Speeder. It's the tale of Kay Vess, a Harrison Ford-ish raggamuffin with a pet space squirrel, who is on the run from a jinxed crimelord, the villainous Sliro. The last Star Wars Outlaws story trailer featured Jabba, so it would have been a risible development indeed if Ubisoft had suddenly dropped a paywall in front of the character.

"To clarify, Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition," a Ubisoft spokesperson said in a statement to Eurogamer.

"The 'Jabba's Gambit' mission is an optional, additional mission with the Hutt Cartel along Kay and Nix's journey across the Outer Rim. This mission will be available to those who purchase the season pass or an edition of the game which includes the season pass."

Star Wars Outlaws launches on 30th August 2024. Here are some things it doesn't include - Jedi or Sith powers, going by all the footage so far, and (if Game Informer's Brian Shea speaks truth) Ubisoft-brand open world towers.