Star Wars Outlaws looks like a slick, cinematic open world in its first gameplay trailer

A criminal gal and her space dog

Kay Vess, a rogue, criminal type, walking along next to a tall security droid in some key art for Star Wars Outlaws
Graham Smith
Star Wars: Outlaws, Ubisoft's open world take on the far, far away galaxy, had its cinematic reveal just yesterday. Today during Ubisoft's press conference it got a first, 10-minute gameplay trailer, showing some cover shooting, a speeder bike chase, and spaceship combat. Find it below.

Outlaws is about Kay Vess, who is a Han Solo-type, and her alien dog, Nix. You'll be doing jobs for the underworld, visiting hives of scum and villainy, and trying to outrun the Empire during the period between Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi. The trailer is very much playing the hits: dusty planets, a surly droid co-pilot, brief battle against TIE fighters, and encounters with every recognisable alien from Trandoshan to Rodians to Mon Calamari in the space of a few minutes.

All of this is the work of Ubisoft Massive, the studio most recently responsible for The Division 1 and 2 (and long before that, classic strategy games like World In Conflict). You can maybe see a bit of that DNA in the cover shooting early on, but hey, what action game in the past twenty years hasn't been littered with low walls? The slick transitions through different action setpieces and the cinematic flair of the cutscenes evoke Uncharted more than Massive's live service looter shooter.

If it's open world Uncharted in the Star Wars universe? I'm fully onboard with that. If the characters are a good hang - and right now they seem merely blandly earnest - then I am absolutely onboard with being a scruffy, rogueish criminal gal exploring planets with my pet. That's a much clearer fantasy to me than certain other science fiction games show this past week.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.

Graham Smith

