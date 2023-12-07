Wondering which are the best weapons in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? In the game you'll receive the option to use both Na'vi and RDA weaponry in the fight against the sky-people.

Due to this, there are many different weapons in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora and it can be difficult to know which you should prioritise. Join us as we go through the best weapons in the game, including the best bows and guns for both early game and later on.

Best early-game weapons in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

We've chosen the following weapons for their damage potential and accessibility in the early areas of Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. This is to provide you with the best possible start to the game.

Jackhammer Shotgun

The Jackhammer Shotgun has a base damage value of 130, with an extra 12% damage against RDA. This weapon is capable of taking down a mech suit in just a few shots and can also fire Storm Ammo.

The great news is that you can get it for yourself early on in the game and without needing to take on a base. The gun is located North of the Healing Sanctuary in Kinglor Forest, in the rocky outcrop near the stone arch. The gun will be inside an RDA container and requires SID to open.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

So'Lek's Lightning Heavy Bow

So'Lek sells various weapons at the Resistance HQ in return for RDA Duty Rosters. These are found within RDA facilities, and as such they can be trickier to collect. Luckily, he also gives away the crafting specs for his weapons for free.

So'Lek's Lightning Heavy Bow is one such weapon spec you can get and is well worth the time to make. The bow can fire storm arrows and is capable of 57-166 damage depending on the quality of ingredients used to craft it. Additionally, the bow has an added 8% damage to RDA and the Quick Draw perk, reducing the time it takes to draw by 20%.

Storm arrows release an electrical current on impact. This is particularly useful against AMP enemies in mech suits as it will cause them to temporarily freeze. This is a similar effect to Stun Grenades.

To make it for yourself, you'll need any superior quality Root and any fine quality Reed. Alternatively, you can make his Light Bow variant with any superior Branch and any fine quality Bast. Make sure you check the Hunter's Guide for additional information on ingredients. You can also pin ingredients to make them easier to spot in Na'vi Vision.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Kitangi's Venomous Longbow

Kitangi's Venomous Longbow can be bought directly from Kitangi in the Aranahe Home Tree in return for Na'vi favor. If you're lacking favor you can also craft the bow yourself, by requesting the crafting recipe from her.

Kitangi's Venomous Longbow is capable of firing poisonous arrows and outputs 32 damage but this value can rest anywhere between 28-123 depending on the quality of materials you use. To craft, you'll need any fine Bast and any fine Branch.

The great thing about this bow is how easy it is to access straight away. As such it's a great option for an early playthrough before you get onto the more robust bows.

Best weapons in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

If you're a little further into Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, these weapons are a must-have in your repertoire.

Solali's Spear-Thrower

This is a crafting spec that can be requested from Solali at The Circle, the Zeswa clan home. This Spear-Thrower is capable of 128-164 damage depending on the quality of materials used.

To craft it for yourself, you'll need at least a superior quality Bone and fine quality Reed. When crafted, the Spear-Thrower will also have increased damage to enemies in close range and an 8% increase in damage against the RDA.

Solali's Venomous Heavy Bow

Solali's Venomous Heavy Bow is capable of shooting poisoned arrows, and baselines at a 73 damage rate. This can be increased when crafted, we received a damage rate of 87 when using exquisite quality ingredients.

To craft, you'll need at least a superior Root and fine Reed. The crafting spec can be found within Solali's shop at The Circle in the Upper Plains.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

That rounds off our guide to the best weapons in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. Now you should be all set to explore Pandora and tackle the pesky RDA soldiers. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more.