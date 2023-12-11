Wondering where to get Swamp Hive Nectar in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? Swamp Hive Nectar is a crucial quest item in The Eye of Eywa, the tenth main mission in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora.

To complete the quest, you'll need to collect the nectar and use it in a special Aranahe clan ritual. The only issue is that the nectar is unable to be gathered whilst the RDA is in the area. Join us as we go through where you can find the Swamp Hive Nectar and how you can complete The Eye of Eywa quest in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora.

How to find Swamp Hive Nectar in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

When first trying to find Swamp Hive Nectar in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, it's a good idea to look at the Swamp Hive Nectar entry in your Hunter's Guide. From there you can pin it to your taskbar. This effectively makes the nectar easier to see in Na'vi vision.

Within the guide description it will say that Swamp Hive Nectar is commonly found in the Swamp Lowlands biome in the Silk Woods of Kinglor Forrest. Remember you can see where the different biomes are by selecting biome view on the main map (check the bottom left corner of the map for the correct prompt key).

To find the nectar, travel northwest of Hunter's Rest, along the Threaded River. You'll discover that the area is heavily polluted, preventing you from gathering the Swamp Nectar. The next part of the quest will trigger once you inspect the polluted nectar. You'll need to infiltrate the RDA facility nearby, Gas Harvester Alpha.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

How to destroy Gas Harvester Alpha in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

To shut down Gas Harvester Alpha permanently in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, you'll need to destroy both the inner yard tower and outer seismic tower whilst also closing the gas storage pipeline.

What this essentially amounts to is pulling a lever on the inner and outer tower, then turning the wheel of the gas storage. Each are highlighted in blue in Na'vi vision to keep you on track.

Stealth can be a nightmare here and open fire will be suicide as there are far too many enemies in the area. We managed to complete the quest rather ungraciously by speedrunning it. This amounts to running in, completing an objective and then dropping back to hide before repeating.

Luckily, the enemies will all disappear from the area as soon as you complete all three objectives. Once the facility has been destroyed, you can travel back to your previous position and gather the Swamp Hive Nectar for the ritual.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Other uses for Swamp Hive Nectar

Once you've completed The Eye of Eywa quest in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, Swamp Hive Nectar can be gathered freely and used in several cooking recipes.

If used as the first ingredient of a dish, nectar will usually grant recipes the Firewalk ability. This will give the player a percentage of resistance to fire.

One of the best cooking recipes in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, Sweetened Niktsyey, requires Swamp Hive Nectar and Shelter Fruit to make. To experiment with dishes, you can combine ingredients in any oven in Na'vi camps.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

That rounds off our guide to The Eye of Eywa and where to get Swamp Hive Nectar in the Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more. Or see our guide on how to get an Ikran and unlock flying in the game.