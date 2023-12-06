How to get an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Wondering when you'll get an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? As you spend your first few hours within the lush forests of Pandora in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, you may be wondering when you can expect to get your own winged companion. After all, flying is the fastest and most entertaining way to travel.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft does make you wait a little while until you can get an Ikran. Join us as we go through the steps needed to get an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, how to customise your Ikran to make it your own, and more. Afterwards, you'll have everything you need to take to the skies and sabotage the RDA in style.

When do you get an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora?

To get an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora you must first follow the main questline and get to the 11th main story mission, 'Take Flight'. This will naturally occur as you follow the story and ingratiate yourself to the Aranahe clan.

The quest where you get the Ikran is unmissable, and takes place directly after 'The Missing Hunter' and 'Eye of Eywa' quests. As such, it will take you a couple of hours to reach - unless you're thoroughly exploring Pandora, in which case it may take longer.

How to customise your Ikran

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

As you complete the 'Take Flight' quest, you'll be tasked to scale the mountains in pursuit of your own Ikran. Although the Ikran you follow will be pre-determined by the game, don't worry, you can pick your Ikran colours, patterns, and name from a few pre-selected choices.

Additionally, if you're having a hard time choosing a colour for your Ikran, it is possible to get new 'patterns' as quest rewards which will act like skins and change the colour and appearance of your Ikran. Likewise, you can attach different saddles and other cosmetics to your flying companion. To do so, simply click on your Ikran portrait icon from the main 'Character' menu.

You'll no doubt be pleased to know that you can pet the Ikran, just walk towards their head when dismounted and follow the on-screen prompts.

How to increase Ikran energy in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

From the back of your Ikran, you'll notice it has an energy meter like your Na'vi, which will deplete after long bouts of acceleration. There are two main ways in which you can replenish this. The first is to fly into murmurations/swarms of birds, which allows you to maintain your Ikran's energy mid-flight.

The other way to replenish Ikran energy is by feeding your Ikran. This can also be done mid-flight - simply access the food menu as you normally would and select the food you wish to feed to the Ikran. Being the clever beasts that they are, you can also train your Ikran to catch fish when flying near bodies of water, providing that you spend the associated skill point within the Memories of the Rider skill tree.

Like Na'vi energy, the Ikran's energy is consumed over time to replenish your health when riding. Bear this in mind when engaging in aerial combat. Ikran will also have preferred food which will give them an additional stamina boost. We found particular luck feeding them lean meat like Viperwolf meat.

That rounds off our guide to getting an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. Now you know when you can expect one and how to take proper care of your winged friend. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more.