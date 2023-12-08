Wondering how to complete the Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Crush quest? Crush is a quest you can get fairly early on in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. After completing the fifth main quest 'Becoming' and starting 'The Aranahe Clan' quest you can speak to the NPC Nawuk at the Aranahe Hometree.

Nawuk will inform you that they have spotted a human nearby acting strangely. It's your job to track them down and connect the clues left behind. For a full rundown of this Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora quest, read below.

All Crush clues in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Once you collect the Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Crush quest, a nearby island will be marked on your map. Head towards this island, either on the back of your trusty Ikran or on foot. You'll notice a large bent tree and surrounding purple flora to distinguish it from other islands in the Threaded River region of Kinglor Forest.

Once there, you'll have several clues to pick up in Na'vi vision. The trick, as with any investigation quest, is to inspect each clue and then select the prompt to 'link clues' together.

Linking the correct clues together will piece together the story and progress the quest. The following clues need to be linked together, in this order:

Box of Resistance Rations (underneath the large bent tree) and Aircraft skid marks (on the western mud bank of the island).

(underneath the large bent tree) and (on the western mud bank of the island). Broken branch (northwest of the box of rations) and Broken wasp hive (next to the broken branch).

(northwest of the box of rations) and (next to the broken branch). Wide footprints (in front of the broken branch) and A Cracked Tablet (on the pathway between the aircraft tracks and rations box).

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Who to speak to in the Resistance HQ

Once you've pieced together the clues, hack into the tablet with your SID. This will reveal that whoever was out there was probably part of the resistance rather than the RDA and they got spooked by something on the island.

Pick up the tablet and head to the Resistance HQ to give the tablet to Alex. You can find them in the Research Area of the HQ, on the upper level.

You'll now have to ask around the HQ to narrow down who the tablet may belong to. To save you some time, speak with Anqa Salaam, who is located by the weapons trader in the Entry Hub of HQ. This will complete the quest and earn you ten Spare Parts, Storm Ammo and one Clan Favor as a reward.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

That rounds off our guide to completing the Crush quest in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more.