All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is coming out on December 7th

Plus a chunky new gameplay trailer that sure looks like Avatar: Far Cry

Befriending a pterosaur in a screenshot from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

After several years missing in action, Ubisoft have put a date on their open world first-person Avatar game. Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora will arrive on PC on December 7th later this year, tonight's Ubisoft Forward showcase confirmed, and cor, it sure is cribbing hard on a lot of scenes from the first film, isn't it? Come have a watch of the new six-minute gameplay trailer below.

Watch on YouTube

Frontiers Of Pandora kicks off when the RDA expands their operations to the Western Frontier. Your Na'vi gets abducted by the RDA and trained to attack your own kind, but a big attack on the western base forces your human handlers to stick you in a big blue cyro tube until it's safe. Fast forward 15 years and hey presto, the world is all shiny and new and waiting to be explored again.

In a classic twist no one saw coming, you're now not best pleased with the RDA, and so you'll be spending a lot of your time making new friends with other Na'vi clans to take them down once and for all. That means bombing about in the big open world of Pandora, and discovering new regions previously not seen in either of the films - though you'll still get to visit the Floating Mountains to get your own Ikran, I should add.

The Ikran will be your air transport in the game, but you'll also be able to stick your ponytail into direhorses to ride about on horseback, too. Whether you'll be able to ride either of them straight into the RDA stronghold facilities, though, is anyone's guess. Probably, given this is an Ubisoft game, though you may feel more comfortable just charging in with an assault rifle. I guess that human combat training came in handy after all, huh?

It also looks like you'll have a version of Far Cry's eagle vision, too, letting you highlight enemies and identify weak points. Personally, I'm just looking forward to taking down those big helicopter lads with a single arrow from my Na'vi bow.

We'll have more thoughts about how Avatar's shaping up on the site in just a little bit, so keep your eyes peeled for Ed's thoughts direct from LA.

And in case you forgot, that's a release date of December 7th to put in your calendars.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent four years in the RPS hardware mines. Now she leads the RPS editorial team and plays pretty much anything she can get her hands on. She's very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests, but also loves strategy and turn-based tactics games and will never say no to a good Metroidvania.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch