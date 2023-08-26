Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora will support raytraced reflections and ultrawide monitors

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is due to launch December 7th, and Ubisoft have now detailed the graphics features that will set the PC version apart. The list includes raytraced reflections and shadows, "extended graphics settings" and an in-built benchmarking tool.

What's inside Pandora's box?

The PC version will also support AMD FSR2 - I don't know what that is and I refuse to learn - and ultrawide monitors. The trailer above also explicitly brags that the game has been optimised to run on low-spec machines, as well as to take advantage of fancy modern graphics cards. That's good for me, as my PC is getting a little rusty.

I'm not sure whether I'm interested in Frontiers Of Pandora. I have no strong feelings about Avatar as a film series, but earlier trailers have made the game look a lot like Far Cry with more interesting flora and fauna. If I can creep around with a bow and arrow, taking down forts while ignoring the scripted missions wherever possible, then that seems like a good time. But it may turn out to be one of the other permutations of Ubigame I don't enjoy.

Ed had a look at the game earlier this year, and confirmed that it had "bases dotted around the map" for players to destroy - after which the world "heals", so you can harvest it to improve your equipment. He also thought it seemed so ambitious - with bird sidekicks, aerial combat, crafting, cooking, two-player co-op - that he wanted to see more before making judgements. Me too.