Details from Amy Hennig’s Marvel game emerge ahead of today's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase

Some details from Skydance New Media’s in-development Marvel game appear to have leaked, ahead of the game’s debut at Disney D23's games showcase later today. The game is alleged to star national superheroes Captain America and Wakanda’s Black Panther, and take place during World War 2. Skydance’s project is being headed up by former Uncharted director Amy Hennig, helmer of such unfortunately cancelled projects as Visceral's Star Wars action-adventure.

Watch on YouTube Marvel's Midnight Suns might be delayed, but Katharine had a chance to play the opening hours earlier this year.

Twitterer MCU Status shared the details of Hennig’s Marvel project. They’ve had some leaks prove accurate before, as you can see here. MCU Status also claims that Cap and Panther will battle uber-dodgy villain group Hydra. This sounds like a Marvel comics series released a few years ago called Flags Of Our Fathers, which featured the two superheroes meeting during the Big One. Developers seem to be increasingly dipping into the House Of Ideas’ back catalogue for material, such as Firaxis’s delayed tactics RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Whatever happens in the game, we found out last month that Skydance’s Marvel project is being shown during today’s Disney & Marvel Showcase. The game was first announced in November last year and described as “a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe”. That “completely original story” part might put paid to the idea it’s based on Flags Of Our Fathers then, or things could’ve changed.

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will also have updates on Midnight Suns, kart racer Disney Speedstorm, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and the recently released Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s being presented by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. There’ll be some fresh announcements from Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games, along with those two cheeky multimedia scamps Marvel and Disney.

There aren’t a lot of details out there about Skydance’s Marvel game yet, but you can expect to find out more during today’s Disney & Marvel Games Showcase. You can tune in for that at the Marvel Twitch and YouTube channels at 9pm BST/10pm CEST/1pm PST.