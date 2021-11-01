Uncharted director's new studio are making a Marvel game

Skydance New Media, the studio led by former Uncharted director Amy Hennig, have announced they're making a game set in the wizarding world of Marvel. They describe the yet-unnamed game as "a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe". Mysteries!

"I can't imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game," studio president Hennig said in the announcement. "The Marvel Universe epitomises all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It's an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love."

You know, I'd be well up for something from the X-Men family. I realise they're deprioritised in Marvel's sprawling transmedia plan but I used to read all your X-Men, X-Factor, Generation X, X-Statix, and other such X-Things, and think they offer a huge range of potential story tones and superpowers. I'd go for anything starring Jamie Madrox, the Multiple Man. Maybe not the big names everyone wants in a Marvel game, though.

"Amy has been setting the bar for narrative adventure games for decades and we are happy to be collaborating with the talented and experienced New Media team at Skydance," Marvel Games head Jay Ong said. "Their ambition and vision for making innovative entertainment using beloved Marvel IP was obvious from our first meeting. We're excited to share more with Marvel fans when the time is right."

Hennig was director of the first Uncharted, then creative director on 2 and 3. She bounced around a bit after that, including a stretch at Visceral Games working on a Star Wars action-adventure game. That ended badly, with EA closing Visceral in 2017 and supposedly giving the remains of the game to another studio to rebuild in a new form. Haven't heard from it since.

This announcement came mere days after the launch of the Edios game based on Guardians Of The Galaxy. Our Ed's Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy review called it "a heroic action adventure that's simple, but full of surprises and little details." Seems more interesting than the Avengers live service game.

Skydance New Media are the video games arm of production company Skydance Media, whose slate of films and shows includes World War Z, Terminator Genisys, The Tomorrow War, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.