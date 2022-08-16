If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Disney's Marvel Games Showcase will reveal first look at Amy Hennig's Marvel ensemble project

September's stream will also have updates on Midnight Suns, Ubisoft's Avatar game and more
Iron Man charging his handguns in a Marvel's Midnight Suns screenshot.

Disney and Marvel have revealed they’ll be hosting a joint games showcase for the first time during this year’s D23 Expo. The in-person and digital showcase starts at 1pm PST/4pm EST/9pm BST on September 9th. Have a watch of the very concise trailer below to get an idea of what’s being shown at the event.

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is happening at Disney's D23 Expo.

The showcase is hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. It’ll feature new stuff from Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games along with the obvious Marvels and Disneys. Marvney are promising genuinely fresh announcements, but there’ll also be updates on Firaxis’ recently delayed tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Gameloft’s life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley and kart racer Disney Speedstorm, and Traveller’s Tales’ Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Most interestingly, the announcement teased a look at Skydance New Media’s upcoming Marvel game. This one popped out of the gaming desk woodwork last November, with the studio headed up by former Uncharted director Amy Hennig. Not much is known about it yet, except that it’ll star an “ensemble” of characters from the Marvel Universe. Please, don’t let it be the Eternals (only joking, Kieron). My bets are on either something to do with the X-Men or a Peter Parker pizza delivery simulator.

You can watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at Marvel’s Twitch channel or on the Disney D23 Expo YouTube channel. We will, of course, be bringing you any particularly tasty news from the stream when it airs.

