Ubisoft Forward 2023 confirms fresh looks at Avatar, Assassin's Creed, and new mystery game

The season of big video game announcements - otherwise known as NotE3 season - is in full swing and Ubisoft have decided to join the trailer festivities by teasing their own showcase. The Ubisoft Forward show will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on June 12th at 6pm BST/10am PDT, with a pre-show starting 15 minutes earlier. The publisher also released a small clip to confirm that AssCreed, Avatar, and The Crew: Motorfest will all make an appearance, alongside a non-descript mystery game. Take a peek below.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will definitely show off its leaner stealth shenanigans ahead of its launch on October 12th. Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora may have missed releasing next to the last blockbuster film, but thankfully Ubisoft’s adaptation takes place on the western coast of the alien world, meaning you won’t need much movie knowledge to stay up to date. The third confirmed game at Ubisoft Forward is the open-world racer The Crew Motorfest, which takes the series to a Hawaiian island, though we haven’t seen much gameplay since its initial announcement.

The Ubisoft Forward clip ends with a tease of something completely unknown. A black and gold piece of material flaps across the screen, with a woman asking, “What’s that game?” in the trailer. Yes, what is that game? Two colours aren’t exactly fuel for speculation. Something to do with bees perhaps? All will hopefully be revealed on June 12th.

Ubisoft does have several other games that could make an appearance. Following its sixth delay, the pirate sim Skull & Bones might give us another wave. It wouldn’t be NotE3 without another Skull & Bones trailer, I think. Apart from that, the publisher announced they were making an open-world Star Wars game two years ago, so maybe a farfaraway trailer is due. Sadly, a new look at the Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time remake is unlikely since the project is still only in the “early stage” of development.

Who knows? We’ll get some answers when the Ubisoft Forward show airs on June 12th. Hopefully, if there is a God, there'll be another Just Dance musical number to enjoy.