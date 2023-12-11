Wondering how to solve The Missing Hunter quest in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? The Missing Hunter is the eighth main quest in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, needed to advance the story and increase the approval of the Aranahe Clan.

If, like us, you found yourself stuck during the quest and unsure of how to find Eetu, we have you covered. Below are all the clues you need to find, which ones to connect and ultimately, how to complete The Missing Hunter quest in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora.

Where to find Eetu in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

During The Missing Hunter quest in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, you'll be tasked with finding Eetu and his Ikran, Zomey. The hunter was part of an ambush against the RDA but it went wrong. He was separated from the other Na'vi and now you must track him down to help the Aranahe clan. To start with, you'll be directed to Mender's Cave, north of the Aranahe Hometree. This should be simple enough, just follow the quest marker in your Na'vi vision.

Once at Mender's Cave, there will be a few RDA soldiers to take down. Once defeated, you should be free to investigate the cave for clues to Eetu's whereabouts. See below for a list of all clues and which to link together to progress the quest.

All Mender's Cave clues in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

The key to The Missing Hunter Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora quest is to select the 'Inspect' prompt near clues when in Na'vi vision. Then, you must link specific clues together with the 'Link Clue' prompt. The following clues must be linked together to progress.

The Dead RDA Soldiers , right of the cave entrance must be linked with the Broken Hunter's Bow , opposite the corpses.

, right of the cave entrance must be linked with the , opposite the corpses. The Bloody Scratch Marks on the stone wall next to the altar, must be linked with the Ikran Mask, next to the broken bow.

When you connect these clues in the above order, the next part of the quest will trigger. There will be a scent trail you can now follow in Na'vi vision.

If you've lost track of the trail, you can find the next quest objective located northwest of Mender's Cave, as shown in the image below.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

How to complete The Missing Hunter quest in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

During this quest in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, you must follow Zomey's scent. This will lead you into a battle against RDA soldiers. Once you've defeated them, head towards the crashed ship in the centre of the clearing and restore power to the door with your SID tool.

This should be a simple circuitry puzzle, located right of the ship door. As with other SID puzzles, simply guide the arrow through the maze to the destination symbol.

Once you get inside and speak to Eetu, you will be separated from his Ikran again. You'll need to complete another puzzle with your SID tool on an outlet near the back of the ship. Use your Na'vi vision to spot it, it should be highlighted for you.

Once outside the ship, follow Eetu to track her down. This will lead to a cutscene, after which you'll be rewarded with the Blazing Longbow. The longbow is a solid weapon choice at this point in the game, but be sure to check out our best weapons guide for even better loadout choices.

That rounds off our guide to finding Eetu in the Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora quest, The Missing Hunter. Now you should be all set to explore Pandora and increase your favor with the Aranahe clan. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more.