All main quests in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Here's how long it takes to complete Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Wondering how many quests are in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? Ubisoft's open-world extravaganza in the alien world of Pandora offers a good chunk of quests to keep you busy.

As you fight against the RDA (the human militant force on Pandora) and learn what it is to be a Na'vi, you'll have access to a range of main quests that introduce three major Na'vi clans. For a full list of main missions and a rundown of how long it takes to beat Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, see below.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora main missions list

There are a total of 31 main missions in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. That number does not include the multitude of side missions given by each of the three main clans in the game, the various Sarentu Totem puzzles, Tarsyu flowers and more to keep your Na'vi occupied, however.

Here are all the main Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora missions in order:

  1. Awakening
  2. Pandora
  3. Welcome to the Resistance
  4. Songs of the Ancestor
  5. Becoming
  6. Aranahe Clan
  7. Eywa's Blessing
  8. The Missing Hunter
  9. A Queen's Vision
  10. The Eye of Eywa
  11. Take Flight
  12. Those Who Guide Us
  13. Pushing Back
  14. The Wandering Clan
  15. Hunters Hunted
  16. The Lodge
  17. The Weeping Gorge
  18. Call to Battle
  19. Combined Forces
  20. A Victory Celebration
  21. Escape Plan
  22. Loss and Ruin
  23. The Hidden Clan
  24. Shadows of the past
  25. A New Plan
  26. Into the Fog
  27. Revelations
  28. Distant Storm
  29. Rising Pressure
  30. A Hidden Weakness
  31. Last Strike
How long to beat Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora?

If you focus solely on completing the main missions, it should take you around 15-20 hours to complete Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. As always, the time it takes to beat a big best RPGs like Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora will depend on your playstyle. This number will increase to around 40+ hours if you also complete all the side missions and RDA outposts.

That rounds off our guide to all main missions in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more. Or see our guide on how to get an Ikran and unlock flying in the game.

