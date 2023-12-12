Wondering how many quests are in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? Ubisoft's open-world extravaganza in the alien world of Pandora offers a good chunk of quests to keep you busy.

As you fight against the RDA (the human militant force on Pandora) and learn what it is to be a Na'vi, you'll have access to a range of main quests that introduce three major Na'vi clans. For a full list of main missions and a rundown of how long it takes to beat Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, see below.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora main missions list

There are a total of 31 main missions in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. That number does not include the multitude of side missions given by each of the three main clans in the game, the various Sarentu Totem puzzles, Tarsyu flowers and more to keep your Na'vi occupied, however.

Here are all the main Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora missions in order:

Awakening Pandora Welcome to the Resistance Songs of the Ancestor Becoming Aranahe Clan Eywa's Blessing The Missing Hunter A Queen's Vision The Eye of Eywa Take Flight Those Who Guide Us Pushing Back The Wandering Clan Hunters Hunted The Lodge The Weeping Gorge Call to Battle Combined Forces A Victory Celebration Escape Plan Loss and Ruin The Hidden Clan Shadows of the past A New Plan Into the Fog Revelations Distant Storm Rising Pressure A Hidden Weakness Last Strike

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

How long to beat Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora?

If you focus solely on completing the main missions, it should take you around 15-20 hours to complete Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. As always, the time it takes to beat a big best RPGs like Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora will depend on your playstyle. This number will increase to around 40+ hours if you also complete all the side missions and RDA outposts.

That rounds off our guide to all main missions in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more. Or see our guide on how to get an Ikran and unlock flying in the game.