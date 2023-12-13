Wondering what's the best armor in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? Armor in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is split up into five different gear slots. As you progress through the game you'll gain access to more armor and crafting specs.

As such, it can be difficult to know which to prioritise and where to even start. Below we've listed the best armor in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora for both early and late-game areas.

Best early-game armor in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

We've chosen the following armor pieces for their base health increase and accessibility in the early areas of Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. This is to provide you with the best possible start to the game, without having to clear too much of the initial map.

Armor specs can be picked up for free from both human and Na'vi merchants. Remember, the better quality of materials used to craft armor, the better the base health bonus will be.

Best Chest Guard

There are a few Chest Guard options that will protect you from wildlife and RDA soldiers in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. Neytu's Shawl is a fantastic option as the base health ranges from 47 to 178 and it will also give you an 8% boost to overall damage output.

When we used a superior quality Sky Rock Moss and superior Viperwolf tooth, we managed to get a shawl worth 64 health. This is a fantastic boost from an early-game armor piece.

To get Neytu's Shawl, you need to complete the 'Gatherer Gone' sidequest she gives you at Aranahe Hometree and the 'Teachable Moment' quest from Nefika at the Hometree entrance.

Other fantastic chest guard options include:

Koranu's Shawl: capable of 27-179 health plus 15% weakspot damage. This crafting spec is given by Koranu at the Aranahe Hometree.

capable of 27-179 health plus 15% weakspot damage. This crafting spec is given by Koranu at the Aranahe Hometree. Rajinder's Defense Vest: capable of 27-178 health plus 5% ranged resistance. This crafting spec can be retrieved from Rajinder at the Resistance HQ.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Best Waistcloth/Waistwrap

One of the best Waistcloths you can get early on in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, is the Beaded Waistcloth. Not only does it provide 58 health, but also has the Wounded Fury perk which will give you a bonus 25% damage output when under 40% health as well as a 2% increase to ranged resistance and 8% wildlife damage.

You can get the Beaded Waistcloth after you have completed part two of the Aranahe Community Contributions quest.

Other fantastic waist options include:

Spinner Waistwrap: capable of 69-119 health, plus you can deal 25% more damage but also take more damage when attacked. This crafting spec is given when you complete Steady Wings Part 3, a sidequest given by Etuwa at the Aranahe Hometree.

capable of 69-119 health, plus you can deal 25% more damage but also take more damage when attacked. This crafting spec is given when you complete Steady Wings Part 3, a sidequest given by Etuwa at the Aranahe Hometree. Guerilla Shorts: capable of 46 health plus 11% RDA damage. Obtained from a yellow RDA crate, located outside a Computer terminal facility on the Tangled Stream in the Shadow Wood domain. West of the Shaded Grove camp.

capable of 46 health plus 11% RDA damage. Obtained from a yellow RDA crate, located outside a Computer terminal facility on the Tangled Stream in the Shadow Wood domain. West of the Shaded Grove camp. Rajinder's Shorts: capable of 27-190 health plus 5% ranged resistance. This crafting spec can be retrieved from Rajinder at the Resistance HQ.

Best Headguard

You won't unlock the Headguard slot until relatively far into the main Aranahe clan questline. You will get the Weaver Headband after completing the main quest 'Pushing Back' however. This is a great first Headguard to try out as it will provide 32-115 health depending on the quality of materials used, as well as 15% weakspot damage, 2% melee resistance and 3% stealth.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Best Arm Guard

For your choice of Arm Guard in the earlier stages of Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, we recommend Vu'an's Sleeve. This has a health range of 38-161 and will also give you 15% bonus health, 2% melee resistance and 3% stealth. Additionally, you'll get one for completing the 'Gatherer Gone' sidequest, given by Neytu at the Aranahe Hometree.

Other fantastic arm guard options include:

Koranu's Armguard: capable of 54 health, plus a 15% increase in wildlife damage. This crafting spec is given by Koranu at the Aranahe Hometree.

capable of 54 health, plus a 15% increase in wildlife damage. This crafting spec is given by Koranu at the Aranahe Hometree. Gatherer Armguard: capable of 56 health plus 20% damage for 20 seconds, 8% bonus health and 2% melee resistance. This is a reward for completing the Aranahe Community Contributions quest part one.

Best Ankle Guard

Like the Headguard gear slot, you'll unlock the use of Ankle Guards slightly later once you finish the main Aranahe clan quests. When you do, Minang's Ankle Guards is a great starting option and only requires you to finish 'The Wandering Clan' main quest. The Ankle Guards will provide 25-95 health when crafted, as well as 5% elemental resistance and 2% ranged resistance.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Best mid-game armor in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

If you're a little further into Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, these armor pieces are a must-have in your loadout and are relatively easy to obtain. This is because they can be picked up from Akru, the armor trader of the Zeswa Clan at The Circle.

Akru's Ankle Guards: capable of 48-161 health plus 15% wildlife damage.

capable of 48-161 health plus 15% wildlife damage. Akru's Headband: capable of 44-178 health plus 5% ranged resistance.

capable of 44-178 health plus 5% ranged resistance. Akru's Armguard: capable of 38-161 health plus 10% stealth.

capable of 38-161 health plus 10% stealth. Akru's Cuirass: capable of 38-178 health plus 15% damage when mounted.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

How to change armor appearances in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Luckily, Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora has a nifty transmog system. This means you can equip the pieces with the best bonuses, whilst changing the appearance of any worn items.

To do so, simply go to the main character menu. Then select the gear slot you wish to change the look of. Next, click the Customize prompt, which will take you to the looks you've unlocked thus far. Lastly, select which item appearance you wish to use under the Visuals tab.

That rounds off our guide to the best armor in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. Now you should be all set to explore Pandora and tackle the pesky RDA soldiers. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more.