Wondering how to find Nor in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? Early on in the Becoming quest, your fellow clan member Nor will go missing from the Resistance HQ. This is the game's way of introducing the investigation system to players.

If this left you scratching your head and walking through the forest for an embarrassingly long time, we have you covered. Below is Nor's location in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora and also a rundown on how to investigate in the game.

Where is Nor in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora?

During the 'Becoming' quest in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, you'll need to find Nor. Unfortunately, without an Ikran or Direhorse, you'll need to do so on foot.

After leaving the Resistance HQ from the main Research Area doors, locate the large damaged plant highlighted in Na'vi vision. Be sure to inspect the footprints next to the plant, and then link the clues together by following the on-screen prompt. This will enable a scent trail which you can then follow towards the river.

This is where the scent will go cold. To find Nor, make your way up the cliffs, using Life Vines where possible. Make sure you follow the path and walk through the cavern filled with Lamp Lizards. This is located left of the waterfall. You'll know you're in the right direction if you receive dialogue from So'Lek over the radio.

If you're still struggling to find the pesky Na'vi, we've provided a map location below showing where you can find Nor and progress the main story mission. As a general rule of thumb, look for the Lift Vines as a marker that you're on the right path.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

How to investigate in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

The main thing you need to know about this Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora mechanic, is that you must link specific clues together to trigger subsequent dialogue and quest objectives. Whilst in Na'vi vision you must highlight clues in the area and choose the 'Inspect' prompt.

Crucially, once highlighted you must subsequently choose the 'Link Clue' prompt to chain specific clues together. This will usually lead to a scent trail that you can then pursue to find your objective.

It isn't always clear which clues need to be linked together so it's best to investigate them all first and then try different combinations.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

That rounds off our guide to finding Nor in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora and using the investigation system. Now you should be all set to explore Pandora with your Na'vi brethren. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more.