Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Finding Home Part One and Two

Wondering how to complete Finding Home Part One and Two in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? Finding Home is an optional side quest in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora that follows the life of an RDA botanist who wrote a selection of sci-fi comics.

During these quests, you'll be given a photo and asked to find the location it was taken from within the world of Pandora. As such, it can be a little tricky knowing where to go. Read on for a rundown of Finding Home Part One and Two in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora and the locations you need to progress the quest.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Finding Home Part One

Part One of Finding Home in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora will be initiated once you find the computer terminal along the Threaded River, southeast of the Aranahe Hometree. When hacked using your SID tool, it will reveal a photo and some information about an RDA botanist in the area.

To find the photo location, you'll be given the following clues:

The photo was taken in the Shadow Wood domain of Kinglor Forest (you can see domains by zooming out on the map)

of Kinglor Forest (you can see domains by zooming out on the map) The photo was taken somewhere near the Tangled Stream

The precise location of where you need to travel is highlighted on the map below. Specifically, you'll need to go to the island surrounded by the Tangled Stream, northwest of the Horizontal Miner Charlie facility.

Once there, interact with the comic book on the desk inside the facility.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Finding Home Part Two

To trigger the next part of Finding Home in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, you'll need to first restore power to one of the many field labs in Kinglor Forest. Afterwards, you'll get access to RDA terminals and Priya will be able to message you about nearby RDA signals.

One such signal, once followed, will lead you to another computer terminal and photo location to find. The terminal is located west of the Drop Impact Ancestor Skill along the Tangled Stream.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

The photo from the computer terminal will contain the following clues:

The photo was taken in the Gossamer Lakes domain

The photo was taken near the Mentor's River

Specifically, you can find the next photo location notheast of the Soft Landing Ancestor Skill. Northwest of the large stone archway that takes up considerable space in the centre of Kinglor Forest.

Once again, there will be a comic book near the bed inside this pod. Pick it up to complete Finding Home Part Two.

Be on guard as there will be a pack of mutated Viperwolves in the area. There will also be several Kinglor Forest Sol's Delight Basts that can be gathered. These are particularly useful when crafting weapons and one is needed for an Aranahe Community Basket to earn Na'vi favor.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

That rounds off our guide to Finding Home Part One and Two in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more. Or see our guide on how to get an Ikran and unlock flying in the game.