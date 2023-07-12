Assassins Creed's Feudal Japan adventure seemingly coming out in 2024

Ubisoft are taking a quick break from their exorbitantly sized stabathons with this year’s leaner Assassin’s Creed Mirage. But that compact focus is just a small detour, as the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is set to be another giant RPG romp in the series, and it now appears to be coming next year, 2024.

That’s according to a LinkedIn post from the publisher’s marketing employee who described the game as “the biggest blockbuster of 2024,” when translated from Japanese. Spotted by the usually reliable fan account Access The Animus, the post has since removed the “of 2024” section of the sentence, and now just reads as “the biggest blockbuster.” Ever? Perhaps it was an accidental confirmation of a release window, or maybe a simple mistake.

Ubisoft have been pretty tight-lipped about AssCreed Red. We know it’s set in Japan. Ubisoft said we can “live a very powerful shinobi fantasy.” And this one comes from Ubisoft Quebec, the studio that led development on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, also known as the best RPG-ish one. Expect a world map that’ll turn your eyes into mush as you tackle every marker.

Ubisoft’s recent AssCreeds have been real endurance tests due to their never-ending size, but thankfully, the series is taking a small break with this year’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Our Ed said “The game looks to deliver a familiar stealth ‘em up for AC fans new and old who want less RPG guff and more of a focus on actual, methodical murdering,” in his Assassin’s Creed Mirage preview. Good signs all around.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage comes out on October 12th. We should learn more about Codename Red, the creepier Codename Hexe, and the still-confusing Assassin’s Creed Infinity hub after that point.