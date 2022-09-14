If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Everything we know about the new Assassin's Creed

Details on Assassin's Creed Mirage's setting, story, world size, protagonist, and more
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
The main character of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Basim, climbs the side of a building after dropping a red smoke bomb onto the people below.

Want to know more about Assassin's Creed Mirage? The recent Ubisoft Forward event gave viewers a glimpse into the future of Ubisoft's largest and most successful series, with announcements of several standalone games one after the other. The one that will arrive soonest is Assassin's Creed Mirage, a game set in Baghdad and following the early days of a major character from the previous game in the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

There are a few reasons why it's worth keeping an eye out for this next installment of the era-spanning assassin-focused action-adventure series, and we'll go over all of them in this guide. Below we've laid out everything we know so far about Assassin's Creed Mirage, from its expected release window and editions to the world size, setting, story, and the significance of Basim, the main character.

On this page:

What is Assassin's Creed Mirage?

Watch on YouTube

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next game in Ubisoft's venerable Assassin's Creed series, after 2020's behemoth Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It's being developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, and it marks a departure from the massive open-world RPGs of recent Assassin's Creed games, and a return to the more streamlined stealth and assassination focus of the very first AC games.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will take place in Baghdad in the 9th Century, and follows the journey of Basim, a major character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, several decades before the events of that game.

When will Assassin's Creed Mirage release?

Assassin's Creed: Mirage is the next game in Ubisoft's 15-year-old stealth action series.

Assassin's Creed Mirage doesn't yet have a fixed date for release, but Ubisoft has confirmed that they expect the game to release sometime in 2023. At release, Mirage will be available to play on PC through either Ubisoft Connect or the Epic Games Store; and it will also be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

Assassin's Creed Mirage editions

Promotional art for the Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case showcasing the contents of the case.

Buyers can choose between three Assassin's Creed Mirage editions at launch:

Standard Edition £44.99/$49.99/€49.99 Base game
Deluxe Edition £49.99/$59.99/€59.99 Prince of Persia-inspired outfit, Eagle, Mount skins, weapons, and more; plus digital artbook and soundtrack
Collector's Case £129.99/$149.99/€149.99 Basim figurine, selected game soundtrack, exclusive steelbook, Baghdad map, artbook, and Basim's brooch

In addition to the above content, those who preorder Assassin's Creed Mirage will also receive access to an exclusive quest in-game called "The Forty Thieves". You'll get access to this quest regardless of which edition you choose to preorder.

How big is Assassin's Creed Mirage?

Basim perches on the side of a building and looks down at the city of Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is meant to be a shorter game with a significantly smaller world than recent open-world behemoths of the series such as Valhalla and Odyssey. Mirage represents the first step in Ubisoft's plan to diversify the Assassin's Creed games, with some releases being large-scale open-world RPGs, and others telling smaller, more linear stories.

With Assassin's Creed Mirage, it seems like Ubisoft Bordeaux are focusing on quality over quantity. 2023 is the 15th anniversary of the first Assassin's Creed, and the game is meant to be a throwback to the original in many ways, including scale. So you should expect a playtime of perhaps 20 hours, rather than 200 hours.

Assassin's Creed Mirage setting and story

Promotional art of Alamut, the fortress of the Hidden Ones in Assassin's Creed Mirage, with the main character atop a camel in the foreground.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set in Baghdad in the year 861, 12 years before the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla begin. The story follows a younger Basim, who you may know from the Valhalla storyline, as he evolves from a common street thief into "the most versatile Assassin in franchise history" after joining the shadowy Hidden Ones and receiving the tutelage of master assassin Roshan.

While Assassin's Creed Mirage will be far from the largest ever Assassin's Creed game, Ubisoft have promised the setting of the Golden Age of Baghdad will be "dense and vibrant", and filled with inhabitants who "react to your every move". The city will be divided into four districts - among them Karkh, the industrial district; and the far more floral Round City. But you'll also be able to journey away from Baghdad and for the first time in Assassin's Creed's history explore the fortress of Alamut, the Hidden Ones' legendary capital.

Who is Basim in Assassin's Creed Mirage?

A close-up of Basim, a character in the modern day storyline of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, staring at a laptop screen.

Basim Ibn Is'haq is the main character of Assassin's Creed Mirage, and we already know a fair bit about him thanks to his major role in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Here's what Ubisoft's official site for Assassin's Creed Mirage says about Basim's background:

Originally born in Samarra, Basim lost his mother at a young age and grew up on his own in the streets of Baghdad. Basim admires the Hidden Ones, and dreams of joining them.

But as Assassin's Creed veterans will know, there's far more to this character than meets the eye.

Major spoilers for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below!

Basim was revealed in Valhalla to be the human reincarnation of the Isu (god) Loki. Yes, that Loki. After realising his true nature and recalling the imprisonment of Loki's children at the hand of fellow Isu Odin, Basim confronted Eivor (the protagonist of Valhalla and the reincarnation of Odin) at Yggdrasil, but was defeated and trapped inside The Grey - a mysterious afterlife-esque digital realm that has been previously referenced in several Assassin's Creed games.

Basim stayed trapped in The Grey for centuries until his release in the year 2020, which makes him a very important character whose life spans many of the eras covered in the series' history. But Assassin's Creed Mirage will take players back to Basim's life before he realised his true nature, where he begins his journey into the world of master assassins.

Will Assassin's Creed Mirage have gambling or lootboxes?

Assassin's Creed: Mirage is a rumoured return to stealth for the long-running Ubisoft action-adventure series.

There will be no lootboxes or gambling of any kind using real money in Assassin's Creed Mirage. This may seem like a strange question to ask given that there has been no history in the series of Assassin's Creed games incorporating lootboxes or similar mechanics; but it makes more sense when you understand the following context.

After Assassin's Creed Mirage was unveiled at this year's Ubisoft Forward presentation, viewers of the world premiere trailer noticed that the game appeared to have an ESRB 18+ rating which indicated "real gambling" as the reasoning behind the rating. This prompted widespread discussion around the possibility of loot boxes and other forms of gambling using real money.

It didn't take long for Ubisoft to pipe up with the following statement in response to the outcry from players:

Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, some store pages mistakenly displayed the game for preorders with an Adults Only ESRB rating. While Assassin's Creed Mirage is still pending rating, Ubisoft wants to reassure players that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game.

If you want to read more about the whole shortlived misunderstanding, check out CJ's post on the matter.

That's more or less everything we know so far about Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you're hungering for more details on the latest Assassin's Creed game before its release, you can read up on Alice B's thoughts about the announcement. You might also want to take a look at our primer on the upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity hub, which won't include Assassin's Creed Mirage but will act as a jumping off point for every future AC game.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On Assassin's Creed Mirage

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch