Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date sneaks forward by a week

Assassin's Creed Mirage will release a week earlier than originally announced, bringing its release date to the very beginning of October and giving it some extra breathing room ahead of Alan Wake 2, Lords of the Fallen and the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection. Christ, it’s still a busy month though, isn’t it?

Publishers Ubisoft Montreal announced the release date change from October 12th to October 5th as they confirmed that Mirage had gone gold and was “now ready to go”.

Mirage, as you’ll remember, started life as an expansion for the already pretty-damn-expansive Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, exploring the past of the Viking-era game’s assassin side character Basim in the ninth-century city of Baghdad, before spinning out into its own standalone game inspired by the series' roots.

The game is explicitly described by its devs as “more intimate” than the sprawling explorathon-slash-stabathon epics of recent Assassin’s Creed entries, with a greater focus on stealthy takedowns than chopping down scores of enemies in massive swordfights. It will also be a deliberately shorter experience, with developers Ubisoft Bordeaux saying it’ll take around 25 to 30 hours to complete in full - around a third of Valhalla’s roughly 60-hour length.

In keeping with that seemingly stripped-down approach, creative director Stéphane Boudon has also said that Mirage won’t receive any DLC or “extensive” post-launch content, such as expansions. (That’s the plan for the moment, at least.) You will have the option to take a virtual history tour around Baghdad, though.

Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone GOLD! The game is now ready to go! We congratulate our teams who worked on the game alongside our friends at @UbisoftBordeaux! Thank you for your passion and incredible talent!



But we have another BIG news for you, dear fans...



— Ubisoft Montréal (@UbisoftMTL) August 14, 2023

Mirage’s new October 5th release date moves it away from the release of Lords of the Fallen on October 13th, Alan Wake 2 on October 17th and the return of fellow stealth-action series Metal Gear Solid in the Master Collection on October 24th, a day before the new Alone in the Dark lands on October 25th.

Still, with the likes of Starfield, Lies Of P, Mortal Kombat 1 and Payday 3 all landing throughout September, the end of the year continues to look mighty tight for video game releases.