The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 23: the one-and-done games we love

Single use video games

With the news that Assassin’s Creed Mirage won’t get any post-launch DLC, we of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast are wondering: what are some good games that only need playing once? Not out of a lack of enjoyment or interest, but because they were so satisfying that they left nothing else to want. Or because it would be too hard to recapture the joy of a first playthrough. Or maybe because they just ended really damn well. Whatever the reasoning, join us as we ponder our favourite games that we’ve never returned to.

Plus! We chat about the games we have been playing, from Nate’s eel-dense management adventures in Clanfolk to my wilfully patch note-ignorant return to Minecraft. I also explain Team Fortress 2’s new seal mode, and Nate hijacks my thrilling hardware section on EU battery legislation to improvise a new trip up the Tower of Jocularity.

Also discussed: having no DLC is refreshing, actually

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

We recorded this episode on Tuesday so some things may have changed by the time you listen to it.

Recommendations this week are the YouTube channel GeoWizard (I especially endorse the no-roads-allowed trip across Birmingham), and the true 'crime' podcast Who Shat on the Floor at My Wedding?

