Assassin’s Creed Mirage won’t have any DLC or “extensive” post-launch content, creative director confirms

We already knew that Assassin's Creed Mirage will harken back to the more intimate, focused scope of the older games in Ubisoft’s sneaky-stabby time-hopping series. It looks like that restrained approach will extend to its post-launch content too, with its devs saying that they don’t currently have any plans to extend the game after release with DLC or other expansions.

The confirmation came from creative director Stéphane Boudon during a Reddit AMA, confirming: “For now, Mirage has no plan for DLC or extensive post-launch.”

It’s a fairly major departure from the approach taken with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was still going strong with major expansions several years after its 2020 release, with last year’s Dawn of Ragnarök marking the third and final big chunk of story content. In addition to its three big expansions, Valhalla also saw multiple seasons including new events, game modes, weapons and equipment, cosmetics, and plenty more besides. Its last content update released earlier this year, setting up its tie to Mirage.

It sounds like Mirage won’t have any of that, keeping the focus on what Ubisoft has described from the start as a far smaller, story-centric game by design. Part of that is no doubt down to the way that Mirage grew out of planned DLC for Valhalla, exploring the character of Basim introduced in the Viking-themed instalment, before it became a bigger standalone game.

“We decided to make Mirage a full game in the following weeks after starting working on it,” narrative director Sarah Beaulieu replied to another question during the AMA. “The opportunity of working on the city of Baghdad, and on the character of Basim, was too good to be missed!”

Boudon delve into some more technical aspects of Mirage too, mentioning that quicksaving will be more “accessible” than previous Assassin’s Creed games and confirming that, despite the game’s throwback to ACs of old, the earlier games’ back and side ejects - which allowed players to leap away from walls as they scaled them - will not make a return in Mirage.

“For Parkour we are focusing on fluidity and control and building our own thing, taking inspiration from several ACs,” Boudon said. “Back ejects and side ejects as in the pre-AC3 games are not part of our Parkour system, but we put a lot of efforts working on small details to make sure players have the best control on Basim. We are still fine-tuning the Parkour to reinforce even more this control and the feeling of fluidity and agility when traversing Baghdad.”

Meanwhile, Beaulieu teased that Mirage’s story would provide the answer to another question presented by Valhalla: why Basim doesn’t have an eagle companion, like other assassins.

Go and check out the full AMA for some more tidbits while we await Mirage’s release on October 12th.