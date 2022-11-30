Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final chapter is out early with a surprise Mirage link

It's time to say your goodbyes to Eivor - and your surprise, early hellos to a new character from Mirage, the next game in Ubisoft's eternal series of stab 'em ups. Asassin's Creed Valhalla's free, final content update has arrived a week early, sending Eivor off to North America for one last hurrah.

There are actually two links to Mirage, because this final chapter features *more* of its protagonist, Basim, who Valhalla persevere-ers will have already met. I bailed after 15 hours and so have very little idea what's going on, which is a shame because I'd love a chinwag with Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The main final mission is the one with Basim bits, which in some spoilerful fashion tie into Eivor coming to terms with her "visions of Odin". Tom Phillips from Eurogamer reports that the final chapter includes modern day sections that "set up Mirage as something of a flashback tale". Assassin's Creed lore is so spirally at this point I cannot even. Would the time-travelling alien gods (?) responsible for all this please just let me stab people.

You meet the other Mirage character, Roshan, in a separate quest back in Raventhorpe. Someone from Twitter has already clipped her suitably bloody appearance.

The Vahalla update also includes some cosmetic tweaks and a bunch of bug fixes. You can read the patch notes here.

The nex game is supposed to herald a renewed focus on stealth, as Alice B saw in her hands-off Mirage preview. It's a return to all the sneaking and running that assassins used to resort to before they had access to beefy health bars and battlefield-dominating special abilities. Sounds good! Here's Ollie's guide to everything we know about it.

You can grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from Ubisoft Connect or the Epic Games Store for £50/$60/€60.