Assassin's Creed Mirage comes out October 12th, according to retailer listings

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s release date might land on October 12th, according to listings by Japanese retailers. On Twitter, website Gematsu notes that Japanese retailers don’t generally upload placeholder dates, and they “don’t date a product unless official.” While publisher Ubisoft haven’t confirmed the release date for their Middle Eastern romp, these leaks probably mean that an announcement isn’t too far away.

Mirage’s leaked release date comes from the boxed PlayStation versions of the game, meaning a full announcement could come as soon as tonight’s PlayStation Showcase. If that were the case, we’d also probably get a fresh trailer showing off the “more intimate” setting of Baghdad too. So keep those eagle eyes peeled.

“In general, though, you shouldn't go into Mirage expecting a huge open world that'll take you 120 hours to explore a la Valhalla.” That was AliceB's first impression of Mirage after a hands-off presentation, which is seriously good news for people that bounced off the last few mammoth-sized AssCreed games - as I did. Mirage ditches more than just the exorbitant open worlds since most of the RPG elements are also gone in favour of the series’ classic stealthing about, harkening back to Assassin’s Creed’s roots.

While an Assassin’s Creed Mirage re-reveal is imminent, we might need to wait a while before getting some clarification on Assassin’s Creed Infinity which is said to be “the single entry point for our fans into the Assassin's Creed franchise in the future". Ubisoft call Infinity a “hub” that connects all future games while also letting us explore our own Animus. An in-between point between a storefront, a platform, and a live service. Maybe. Infinity is kinda confusing, although we might need to wait until the next massive Feudal Japan RPG Project Red until we see any of this in action.