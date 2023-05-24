If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage comes out October 12th, according to retailer listings

Sneaking up on us

The main character of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Basim, climbs the side of a building after dropping a red smoke bomb onto the people below.
Image Credit: Ubisoft
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s release date might land on October 12th, according to listings by Japanese retailers. On Twitter, website Gematsu notes that Japanese retailers don’t generally upload placeholder dates, and they “don’t date a product unless official.” While publisher Ubisoft haven’t confirmed the release date for their Middle Eastern romp, these leaks probably mean that an announcement isn’t too far away.

Watch on YouTube

Mirage’s leaked release date comes from the boxed PlayStation versions of the game, meaning a full announcement could come as soon as tonight’s PlayStation Showcase. If that were the case, we’d also probably get a fresh trailer showing off the “more intimate” setting of Baghdad too. So keep those eagle eyes peeled.

“In general, though, you shouldn't go into Mirage expecting a huge open world that'll take you 120 hours to explore a la Valhalla.” That was AliceB's first impression of Mirage after a hands-off presentation, which is seriously good news for people that bounced off the last few mammoth-sized AssCreed games - as I did. Mirage ditches more than just the exorbitant open worlds since most of the RPG elements are also gone in favour of the series’ classic stealthing about, harkening back to Assassin’s Creed’s roots.

While an Assassin’s Creed Mirage re-reveal is imminent, we might need to wait a while before getting some clarification on Assassin’s Creed Infinity which is said to be “the single entry point for our fans into the Assassin's Creed franchise in the future". Ubisoft call Infinity a “hub” that connects all future games while also letting us explore our own Animus. An in-between point between a storefront, a platform, and a live service. Maybe. Infinity is kinda confusing, although we might need to wait until the next massive Feudal Japan RPG Project Red until we see any of this in action.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch