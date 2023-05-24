Join us as we liveblog Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2023

Tonight is Sony's PlayStation Showcase stream, an event that promises to have plenty of cool news and announcements as only a big, early NotE3 presentation can. While I'm sure the majority of tonight's announcements won't have an immediate and direct impact on us over in PC town, it's well known that Sony have been stepping up their PC game recently, and so a lot of what you see here will probably make the jump eventually, even if it's several years down the line. So come and join us for an early glimpse of PC's possible future. I'll be liveblogging tonight's proceedings, which kick off at 9pm BST / 1pm PDT. See you there!