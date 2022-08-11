Axiom Verge 2 is now available on Steam and Steam Deck

Alien planet exploring Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 came out a year ago, meaning its time as an Epic Games Store exclusive is up. Protagonist Indra and her drone buddy celebrate their release anniversary by grappling their way over to Steam today.

Per a Tweet from developer Tom Happ, now that the game's on Steam it's also playable on the Steam Deck.

Katharine was a fan when the game launched on the Epic Games Store last year, as detailed in her Axiom Verge 2 review. "There's a surprising amount to discover here, and working out how to proceed, making mental notes of where to return to later and using my powers to open up new paths and possibilities (some of which were proper lightbulb moments) all scratched my favourite Metroidvania itches," she wrote. "Go in with this kind of mindset, and you'll almost certainly have a cracking time with it.

She also declared the drone and its grappling hook the best thing about the game, as you can see in the video above. As a known small robot enjoyer this is unsurprising to me. There are few games in which a grappling hook drone would not be the best part, in my opinion.

For those who fancy a bit of grappling around a strange planet and fighting aliens, and who didn't pick it up the first time around, Axiom Verge 2 is out now on Steam for £15.49. It's currently also running a 10% launch discount until next Thursday, August 18th.