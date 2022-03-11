Aztech Forgotten Gods fights jank with a massive rocket-powered god arm

Aztech Forgotten Gods fights jank with a massive rocket-powered god armTeotl rocket
Aztech is a superb name for a game, and almost makes describing its premise redundant. Throwing in that it's from the same developers who made Mulaka meant I had to give it a go.
I'm glad I did. Aztech No Colon Forgotten Gods starts with its weaker foot, showing rough edges right away, but that’s overshadowed by its entertaining movement system. During its opening, a quest prompt tells you to go home to sleep, as though they didn't just give you a magical power arm that's also a goddamn rocket.
My home was a short walk away. I didn't get there for 40 minutes.
