Aztech Forgotten Gods fights jank with a massive rocket-powered god arm

Teotl rocket
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on

Aztech is a superb name for a game, and almost makes describing its premise redundant. Throwing in that it's from the same developers who made Mulaka meant I had to give it a go.

I'm glad I did. Aztech No Colon Forgotten Gods starts with its weaker foot, showing rough edges right away, but that’s overshadowed by its entertaining movement system. During its opening, a quest prompt tells you to go home to sleep, as though they didn't just give you a magical power arm that's also a goddamn rocket.

My home was a short walk away. I didn't get there for 40 minutes.

