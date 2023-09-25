Get a free month of RPS Premium
Just use the code RPSFreeMonth
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya is leaving Platinum to work on new projects

"I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way."

A photograph of PlatinumGames co-founder Hideki Kamiya, giving a thumbs-up
Image credit: Hideki Kamiya/Platinum
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on

PlatinumGames co-founder Hideki Kamiya is leaving the company to work on new projects. His last day is 12th October 2023. Announcing the move on Xitter, Platinum thanked Kamiya for “his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day”.

The post continues: “We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavours as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Kamiya himself added on his personal account that the move “came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs and was by no means an easy decision to make.

“However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you'll keep your eyes peeled.”

Since getting into gamedev as a Capcom designer in 1994, Kamiya has lent his name to some of the industry's best-regarded action games. He directed Resident Evil 2 and the original Devil May Cry - first conceived as a Resident Evil game - before joining Capcom’s celebrated Clover Studio to direct Viewtiful Joe and the amazing Okami, a Zeldalike set in a world of ink and parchment.

After co-founding Platinum and directing the original Bayonetta and superhero mob 'em up The Wonderful 101, he oversaw two Bayonetta sequels plus cyberpolice monster-snagging oddity Astral Chain. He also directed Xbox exclusive Scalebound, a game about gadding around on dragonback, which didn’t come to fruition.

It’s anyone’s guess what Kamiya might do next, but his track record speaks for itself. If nothing else, going solo is unlikely to make him any less voluble on social media.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

News Editor

Clapped-out Soul Reaver enthusiast with dubious academic backstory who obsesses over dropped diary pages in horror games. Games journalist since 2008. From Yorkshire originally but sounds like he's from Rivendell.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch