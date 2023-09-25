Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya is leaving Platinum to work on new projects

PlatinumGames co-founder Hideki Kamiya is leaving the company to work on new projects. His last day is 12th October 2023. Announcing the move on Xitter, Platinum thanked Kamiya for “his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day”.

The post continues: “We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavours as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Kamiya himself added on his personal account that the move “came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs and was by no means an easy decision to make.

“However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you'll keep your eyes peeled.”

Since getting into gamedev as a Capcom designer in 1994, Kamiya has lent his name to some of the industry's best-regarded action games. He directed Resident Evil 2 and the original Devil May Cry - first conceived as a Resident Evil game - before joining Capcom’s celebrated Clover Studio to direct Viewtiful Joe and the amazing Okami, a Zeldalike set in a world of ink and parchment.

After co-founding Platinum and directing the original Bayonetta and superhero mob 'em up The Wonderful 101, he oversaw two Bayonetta sequels plus cyberpolice monster-snagging oddity Astral Chain. He also directed Xbox exclusive Scalebound, a game about gadding around on dragonback, which didn’t come to fruition.

It’s anyone’s guess what Kamiya might do next, but his track record speaks for itself. If nothing else, going solo is unlikely to make him any less voluble on social media.