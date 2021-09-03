Blackout: The Darkest Night is a mystery CYOA well worth a few spins

Despite it forming a sizeable portion of my favourite games ever, I don't play all that much interactive fiction. It's a strange realm of games. It asks very little, and yet is also sort of hard to get into.

Blackout: The Darkest Night is a "choose your own adventure" style piece with some light jigsaw puzzles. Where even some of my favourites took a bit of time and focus to draw me in, Blackout grabbed me before I was even sure what it was.