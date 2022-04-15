Bone's Cafe is even more fun than killing customers usually is

Bone's Cafe is even more fun than killing customers usually isCustomer ceviche
Some of you will know that catering is an industry forever teeming with horrible people under great stress, and one that almost requires huge amounts of drugs to tolerate. And that's without even adding customers to the mix.
You might think that simply murdering customers who annoyed you would make it a lot easier, but Bone's Cafe has taught me that if anything, killing and cooking people just causes more problems.
Fun problems, though.
