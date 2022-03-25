Buggos celebrates the hive, devours idiot humans

Buggos celebrates the hive, devours idiot humansWhat’s it all thorax?
Super light strategy games aren't exactly uncommon, but it's still a treat to come across one that gets the levels of effort and complexity right. Buggos is about driving your endless swarm of alien insects to spread across a newfound planet and wipe out the gross humans standing in the way.
There's very little stress and no need for detailed schemes, reflexes, or micromanaged tactics. As long as there is food, more buggos will come, and as long as there are buggos, they will loosely move in the direction you command, dying in droves but succeeding in aggregate. It's a good time that asks for little but a point to attack and a desire to consume everything in your path. I'm actually surprised at how much I want to keep playing it.
