Celebrate magical games of witchcraft and wizardry with Magic Week on RPS

Cower, brief mortals! Wait, that's a halloween thing, isn't it. Welcome to the magic circle, pals! Not the actual one, just, like, thematically speaking. Starting today until next Friday, February 17th, it's Magic Week here at RPS, where we aim to highlight all manner of fabulous games about magic, witches, wizards, general sorcery and other spell-adjacent tomfoolery. We're also putting special emphasis on magic games made by trans developers, too. Join us for a glimpse of what's coming up.

We'll be posting about games that are out now, games that have demos, and games that aren't going to be out for a bit, but seem like they're worth keeping an eye on. There are games about schools, kind of creepy games, life sims, potion brewing, and even a bit of wrestling. Over the next two weeks, keep an eye out for any posts with the little magic logo in the corner of the thumbnail image, or follow the RPS Magic Week tag to see new articles go up. We'll also be adding everything you write to this post right here, so why not whack it in your bookmarks for later, yeah?

At RPS we've always been about championing great indie games and creators who put interesting, weird, or otherwise good stuff out into the world. We hope that you follow along with us and find something you really like during Magic Week, because we found a lot of things we really liked. There's also an added bonus because, since many of these developers are small teams - or even one-person teams - you can then feel extra cool if one of them turns out to be your new favourite, just like when you're the first person to like a new band and you can wear their t-shirt to other shows.

So fill up yer cauldron and scoop the eyes out of your designated newts, we're going magicking.