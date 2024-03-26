Cities: Skylines 2 now has mod support, so you can soon annoy drivers with Spaghetti Junction 2.0

Troubled city building game Cities: Skylines 2 is getting a little less troubled, as new patch 1.1.0f1 adds various performance and bug fixes alongside the main event: much requested mod support and tools in the form a nifty editor. We got a first look at the new editor tools last October, which looks to simplify the process by combining what was previously several different separate editors into a single application. It was later available only to some closed beta testers, but is now released for everyone. Emphasis on everyone, actually, since the tool looks refreshingly approachable, even for those with basically no modding experience.

Oh, go on, have a little added faff, since everything else is so streamlined: unlike the previous (and by many accounts, massively superior) game in the series, you won’t be able to find and download mods through the Steam Workshop this time around. Instead, it’s all done through a new platform called Paradox Mods. This is so mods will also be available on console, which is a noble goal, and I guess worth sacrificing a little convenience if it means more players get a chance to try out creations like this exquisite Big Butt Skinner Balloon Mod. The most popular mod for the original game is currently this painstaking recreation of Spaghetti Junction, because I guess Skylines players are all massive sadists? It’s certainly a fine piece of design work, in the recreation sense anyway.

Elsewhere, the patch includes a host of tweaks. Highlights look to include frame boosts during certain actions, and a fix to “endless siren for the Early Disaster Warning System,” which sounds hellish. There are also two new paid DLC packs, a ‘Beach Properties’ asset pack, and a ‘Deluxe Relax Station’ radio pack. The radio pack is a fiver, so I hope it’s at least relaxing enough to soothe the pain of being charged a fiver for a flippin’ radio station. Recent reviews currently sit at a ‘mostly negative’ on Steam, with players citing paid DLC releasing while the game still has major issues, and relative shallowness as chief bugbears. Sin echoed elements of the latter in our review, saying the game offers “little that feels substantially new or improved enough to warrant a sequel.” Ah, but would a Big Butt Skinner Balloon sweeten the deal, Sin?