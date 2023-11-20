Cities: Skylines 2's Expansion Pass DLC delayed while devs continue working on fixes

Cities: Skylines 2 came out last month, and while a sequel to a mega-poplar citybuilder should have been cause for concrete celebration, the reviews were sadly mixed. Most of the criticism was directed at the game’s performance woes (not teeth-related, apparently) and bugs (which are always a problem in cities, no?) In an effort to iron out the game’s technical problems and implement the mod editor, Paradox and developers Colossal Order have now delayed post-launch content included in the Expansion Pass.

The game’s first Asset Pack release, initially planned to release sometime in 2023, is now coming early in 2024. The Creators Pack, once slated for the first three months of next year, is now coming out between April and June. The Medium Expansion, meanwhile, hasn’t shifted at all and is still targeting a launch between April and June as well.

“Once the PC version is where we want it to be, we will be focusing on the console release and DLC content,” Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen explained in today’s blog post. “We are committed to bringing the marketed DLC content to you, but it will not be landing in the originally promoted schedule.”

The game’s patch cadence will also slow down a little, as Hallikainen says that the game “won’t see a new patch every week going forward.” That’s because the team has worked through the “quicker fixes” and are now “digging into the ones that require a bit more work.” One such fix is likely adding in official modding tools, which were so essential to the first game’s remarkable longevity - though Paradox recently confirmed the tools were months away.

In her Cities: Skylines 2 review, Sin Vega said the sequel’s small steps forward meant she’d only recommend it “if you don’t own the original.” So, at least we can go back to the first one while Colossal Order whips the second into shape.