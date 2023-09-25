Come chat about Hypnospace Outlaw this Friday for RPS Game Club

Hold on, before you read any further please listen to this video for some appropriate set dressing. Done? Alright, cool. Hello! This is your friendly reminder that we will be discussing September's RPS Game Club pick Hypnospace Outlaw this Friday, September 29th at 4pm BST / 8am PT. Thanks to our fancy live blogging technology, we'll be able to talk about the game together in real-time, not unlike a group of strangers in a late 90s chat room.

If you've yet to play Hypnospace Outlaw, don't worry, there's still time! Not only is the game available as part of a PC Game Pass subscription, but it should only take you between 6-8 hours to finish. Play it during your lunchbreaks. Play it before bed. Play it in bed, on a Steam Deck. I don't want to pressure you but, come on, time is ticking.

We've been writing a lot about Hypnospace this last month. I fondly recalled an era when the internet used to be fun, ranked and reviewed The Chowder Man's entire discography and interviewed the game's creator Jay Tholen about Hypnospace's unlikely origins. There's more to come from the rest of the team, too, so watch out for those later this week.

So start compiling your questions, favourite MIDI tracks and your top Hypnospace moments, as we'll be getting into the details of it on Friday. See you then!