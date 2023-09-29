Let's discuss Hypnospace Outlaw together in the RPS Game Club today

It's time to discuss the focus of this month's RPS Game Club, Hypnospace Outlaw! We've spent the last month writing a bunch of articles about Tendershoot's weird and wonderful alternate-reality internet simulator, mourning a time when the internet used to be fun, reminiscing about virtual pets and even having a chat with the Hypnospace creator Jay Tholen about the game's origins and legacy. But now it's time to hear what you think about it.

From 4pm BST today, we'll be here to chat about the game together thanks to our fancy liveblogging technology. If you have some thoughts about Dylan Merchant, Coolpunk or Granny Cream's Hot Butter Ice Cream, then make sure you pop in to let us know!