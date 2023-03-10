If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Contemplation and relaxation join forces with ease and challenge in Zellige

All these squares make a circle

An Arab woman standing next to a beautifully tiled wall in Zellige

One of the best things games can do is bring you an appreciation of something you've never thought about before. You'll probably start out Zellige thinking "oh, it's making some shapes and they turn into a pattern, whatever". But within ten minutes you'll be actively saying things like "does the empty space over here feel like purity or desolation" and "what does the contrasting colour of these triangles say about their relationship with the central star?".

It's been a while since I played a game about creating art that felt effortless even as I put in a lot of effort. Zellige: The Tilemaker Of Granada is humble but delightful. It's about designing tiles. And why something that straightforward is also rich and complicated.

