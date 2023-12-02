Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a fully functional metro system next week

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally getting the feature I most crave from every open world game: public transport. Update 2.1, due for release next week, is adding a fully-functioning metro system of the sort seen in Cyberpunk 2077's 2018 cinematic trailer - as well as new hangouts with your romantic pals, repeatable car races, and new accessibility settings.

CDPR showed off the update in a new developer stream.

If you try to use any of the metro stations in Cyberpunk 2077 as it is right now, you'll find a fast travel point at best. After update 2.1, there will be 19 stations that are enterable spaces where you can board a train and then sit with other passengers to watch Night City whizz past your window. This is what I love, whether it's taxis in Grand Theft Auto 4 or horse-drawn carts in Skyrim, and I'm excited to do it more. CDPR also say they don't want to spoil too much about the Metro experience, suggesting there might be more details to it than I'm able to describe here.

Update 2.1 is otherwise surprisingly packed: you can now listen to the radio while on foot (or on the metro, natch); you can pop a wheelie on motorbikes and using throwing knives as weapons while driving; and several boss fights have been revised, including Adam Smasher. The are also new hangouts with romantic partners, replayable car races, and dynamic car chases with gangs if you piss them off.

CD Projekt Red released major update 2.0 shortly before expansion Phantom Liberty, which completely revised its progression systems including Perks and Skills, as well as adding a proper police response system, vehicle combat and much more. It was expected to be the last major update as CDPR transition to working on The Witcher 4 and on pre-production for Cyberpunk 2, but I'm glad tweaks and additions are continuing for 2077 for now.

Update 2.1 will release on December 5th.