Devolver hire Portal's GLaDOS to Let's Play their Portal-esque puzzler The Talos Principle 2

“Have you heard of portals? What about copyright infringement?”

A screenshot of a trailer for The Talos Principle 2 with Portal villain GLaDOS narrating in a window in top right, and a bridge to a rocky island in the foreground.
Image credit: Devolver
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on

Devolver have released a Let's Play for robo-philosophical puzzler The Talos Principle 2 in which the Let's Player is GLaDOS, nemesis of Valve's Portal games, with which The Talos Principle has a few things in common. They've brought on original Portal voice actress Ellen McClain to narrate the footage, and the result is genuinely quite funny. As you'd expect, GlaDOS isn't that impressed by Croteam's work. I score this a 7/10 on the Hoot And/Or Holler scale.

The Talos Principle 2 is out now, and is going down very well on Steam. Katharine is handling our review. I asked for her impressions earlier and received in response a series of electric fizzing noises and mention of "existential angst", though I think there might be some crosstalk there with our internal discussions of Modern Warfare 3.

I'd quite like to watch a series of GLaDOS Let's Play videos. Perhaps they could remove a few of her Personality Cores to create different streamer personas. The Anger Core would be a good fit for a Left 4 Dead series (its inarticulate snarling was, in fact, reused for the latter's zombies). The Intelligence Core could take on 4X games. The Curiosity Core could play walking sims, while the tough guy Adventure Core could host interviews with alt-right Youtubers about how woke games are these days. Go on, Devolver, make it happen.

It seems fairly likely that The Talos Principle 2 will turn out to be one of our best puzzle games - the original game is eighth on the list. Our review will be with you soon.

