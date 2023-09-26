Get a free month of RPS Premium
The Talos Principle 2 is coming this November - while other games dodge the month for being too crowded

Ghosts are running scared

The robot in The Talos Principle looking at a puzzle, a laser splitter on a tripod
Image credit: Devolver Digital
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

It's one in, one out this November. Don't Nod's Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden has been delayed until February 13th, 2024 from its original November release date. That's because its developer and publisher want to avoid the busy release season.

The Talos Principle 2, not so much. The philosophical puzzler is launching November 2nd.

"With so many unforgettable games in 2023, it's important that each of them shines brightly. Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden is no exception," says Don't Nod's delay announcement on Twitter.

"Though finished and set for release, we want Red and Antea's story to get the spotlight it deserves." They then describe its new release date of February 13th as the "perfect date for an epic love story".

Meanwhile, Talos Principle 2 marked its release date announcement with a new trailer:

Lasers, portals, robots, but no jokes in the Talos Principle 2 trailer.

If I had spent years making a game - particularly a potentially mainstream action game and one not in an established series - I would definitely avoid releasing it at the busiest and most expensive time of year. Likewise, I can understand why a puzzle game sequel like Talos Principle 2 might reasonably assume that it's not in competition with Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 no matter when it releases. I do enjoy the symmetry of these announcements, though.

