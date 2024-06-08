Would you look at the size of this puzzle cube in The Talos Principle 2’s upcoming expansion

Wet chunks of summer games news continue to shower down on us like an explosive blast of whale viscera. But look, this bit of news blubber is quite good. Philosophy-obsessed puzzler The Talos Principle 2 is getting a big three-part DLC expansion, and some of the environments look lush. Not least this humongous cube sticking out from the sands of a tropical island at a jaunty angle. It is called the Hexahedron, and its interior constitutes a “large, continuous puzzle cluster” that the player will navigate. As one of those dweebs who has walked around London saying “aha, brutalism” at every insignificant piece of concrete he sees, this pleases me. Come and see it up close in the trailer.

Quite nice, quite nice. The trio of expando-chapters for the game is being called Road To Elysium and is due out June 14th, say developers Croteam. They’ve just shown all this off during the Devolver Direct, a slew of trailers and game reveals from the off-beat publisher. As for what you’ll be doing in the new chapters, it looks like more chin-rubbing tall-thoughts about ancient metaphysics or whatever - but also! Laser puzzles. The philosophy of today.

“Following the events of The Talos Principle 2, Road to Elysium continues the evolution of the robot world,” says the marketing entrails I’ve recovered, “providing you with a new perspective on some of the key moments from 1K's journey, and challenging you with puzzles built around both new and pre-existing mechanics.”

1K, you might remember, is your protagonist from the base game, so named because they are the 1000th robot to be born in a the post-human world. Katharine (RPS in peace) enjoyed the robot ponderers of the game’s story when she wrote her review of the first-person puzzle game, saying “there's a lot to love in The Talos Principle 2, even aside from its excellent puzzles, philosophical questions, and really quite gorgeous scenery.” Judging by that big cuboid holiday resort, it looks like Croteam are cooking up more of the same.