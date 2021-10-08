Don't let Plunder slip over the horizon

Look, it's not because it's about pirates. I mean, that's obviously what caught my eye, but it takes more than that, and most pirate games aren't about doing piracy at all anyway.

Plunder isn't either, if I'm honest. It's a monster-slaying action RPG with age of sail trappings, but it's carried off with charm and such a clean design that even I can't bring my usual grudge to bear on it. I'm having far too much fun.