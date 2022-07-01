Everyone needs to witness Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak's live action music video

Everyone needs to witness Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak's live action music videoA true ray of sunshine for the soul
Back in April, Ed advocated that more games should adopt anime-style openers. I come to you today with another proposal. In addition to, or perhaps instead of, anime openers, I put it to you that more games should celebrate their launch days with live action music videos - and after watching Capcom's freshly unveiled "Matsuken Sunbreak" vid for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, I think you'll heartily agree.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information