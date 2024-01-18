Everything announced at today's Xbox Developer Direct 2024

Today's Xbox Developer Direct stream offered updates on some of 2024's biggest Microsoft games, including MachineGames' Indiana Jones And The Great Circle, Obsidian's Avowed and Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. If you missed the stream and want a quick roundup of all the news, games, release dates and trailers featured, we've gathered it all together in this post.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle will release in 2024

Official reveal trailer of Indiana Jones And The Great Circle.

Todd Howard introduced Indiana Jones And The Great Circle. It's set during the era of the original films, with Nazis to punch and whip, tombs to puzzle through, and Marcus to chat to with a voice that really sounds like a young Harrison Ford. Most of the game takes place in first-person but during climbing and cutscenes it'll shift to third-person and let you see Indy's face.

Avowed is coming this autumn

Obsidian discuss combat and world design in Avowed.

The update from Obsidian gave a look at the fantasy RPG's first-person combat, including pistols and dual-wielding abilities that let you pair a wand and a sword, as well as more of a look at its world and choice-and-consequence quest writing. The biggest news: it's coming this autumn, which a step towards a firm release date versus the previously announced "2024".

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2's release date is May 21st, 2024

Developer Direct segment on Hellblade 2.

The Hellblade 2 segment showed more of what you'd expect: acting and motion capture, graphical detail derived from trips to Iceland, a commitment to authentically representing mental health issues, and some grisly-looking combat. There was also an update to the previously announced 2024 release window. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch on May 21st.

Ara: History Untold will release this autumn

An introduction to grand strategy Ara: History Untold.

Ara is a historical grand strategy game that's obviously gunning for Civilization's crown - or at least a chunk of its market. It looks extremely pretty, with a procedurally generated world and sweeping changes across each different era of history. I'm particularly interested in its system of simultaneous turns. Ara: History Untold now has a release window of the autumn 2024.

A surprise update on Visions Of Mana, coming this summer

An update on development of Visions Of Mana.

There was a surprise update from Square Enix on Visions Of Mana, the first new entry in the mainline RPG series in fifteen years, which was announced last month. It mostly focused on the design of its monsters and companions, as well as its battles. The release window is summer 2024, a slight update on the previously confirmed 2024.

You can find the full stream archived on the Xbox YouTube channel.