Extraneum is a bit Doom, a tiny bit System Shock, and a huge bit fun

The old school FPS revival has largely left me cold, if I'm honest. Even the ones I've enjoyed tend to get old within an hour. Most of the things that get recreated aren't the things I miss about 90s games, and if they were... Doom still exists, you know? So does Blood, and Strife, and Quake was never that good anyway.

Extraneum is good, though. I think it's precisely because it's not doing a big song and dance about its influences, although those are very clear. It's not big or brash, nor overly stripped down or obnoxious about difficulty. Clean blasty strafey fun, with a tiniest hint of horror. In an odd way, it's all the more faithful for that.